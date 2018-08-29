Wed August 29, 2018
National

APP
August 29, 2018

7-month-old child among two murdered by rivals

SARGODHA: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Kundian and Jauharabad police limits on Tuesday. Jawad Ali Bhatti of Katha Misraal (Jauharabad) along with seven-month-old child Matiullah was riding a motorcycle when his opponents Raja Sohail, Wali Akbar and Mubashir Ahmad stopped and severely tortured him and his son. As a result, Matiullah was killed on the spot. In another incident, accused Zia gunned down his opponent Shahbaz Ali of Kundian and fled. The deceased bodies were handed over to their families after medical formalities. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Operation against encroachments ordered: Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed has said that all-out efforts will be made for clearing city bazaars from land mafia without any discrimination and political influence. Talking here on Tuesday, he said that a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for removing encroachments from city roads and shopping malls as notices had already been served on encroachers. He said that all public representatives had been intimated about the operation clean-up against encroachments with the help of police. He said that heavy machinery would be used for demolishing illegal constructions. He said that criminal cases would be registered against the encroachers. Malik Aslam said that an operation would also be conducted against the owners of animals whose pens had been shifted out of city earlier but they once again had returned to the city areas.

Revenue clerk held for corruption: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday arrested a revenue clerk over corruption charges. The ACE sources said that a complainant stated in his application to ACE Regional Director Asim Raza that revenue clerk Zahid Iqbal was allegedly demanding Rs 4,000 from him for handing over his property record. At this, ACE Assistant Director Investigation Tasawar Abbas under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Amanat Ali conducted a raid and arrested accused Zahid Iqbal.

