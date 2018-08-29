Killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A 12-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police limits on Tuesday. Muhammad Ziafat of Islam Nagar was walking along a road near Islam Nagar Bypass Sillanwali when a vehicle hit him to death. Later, locals protested against the incident by blocking the road and demanded arrest of the accused. Police have registered a case.
