Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’

OKARA: A dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene. On a tip-off, Sadr police raided a site near village 52/2L on Monday night. The dacoits started shooting when they saw the police van. Upon retaliation, one of the dacoits was killed while his three accomplices fled the scene. A case was registered.