Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene. On a tip-off, Sadr police raided a site near village 52/2L on Monday night. The dacoits started shooting when they saw the police van. Upon retaliation, one of the dacoits was killed while his three accomplices fled the scene. A case was registered.
OKARA: A dacoit was killed in an encounter with the police while his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene. On a tip-off, Sadr police raided a site near village 52/2L on Monday night. The dacoits started shooting when they saw the police van. Upon retaliation, one of the dacoits was killed while his three accomplices fled the scene. A case was registered.
Comments