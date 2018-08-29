Al-Azizia, Flagship cases: Haris calls JIT head ‘dishonest’

ISLAMABAD: Wajid Zia, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head, admitted during cross-examination in the Accountability Court-II on Tuesday that the JIT was unable to produce any document or evidence to show the cash flow of Hill Metal Establishment. Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references. Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik is hearing the references. Answering a question about the Qatari letter, Wajid Zia said in the JIT report one of the dates on a Qatari letter was incorrect. However, he hastened to add that that “it was an honest mistake”.

On this, Khawaja Haris said, “Because of your dishonesty I am asking these questions”.

The NAB prosecutor raised objection to the use of word ‘dishonesty’ after which Khawaja Haris took his words back and apologized.

Wajid Zia also disclosed that the picture of Hussain Nawaz during interrogation was leaked from the JIT office. However, he refused to disclose the name of the person responsible for this act. The court will resume hearing today (Wednesday).