Wed August 29, 2018
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

The elusive climate change strategy

Are dams the right choice?

European intellectuals and the East

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

How to create 10 million jobs

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Sports

AFP
August 29, 2018

‘Henry not joining Bordeaux’

BORDEAUX: Thierry Henry will not be the next coach of Bordeaux, with the French club’s president confirming to AFP on Tuesday that negotiations had broken down.

“Yes, we can confirm the end of those negotiations,” Stephane Martin told AFP, following earlier reports in France and England that Henry had turned the job down. Sky Sports, the channel for whom Henry worked as a pundit for four years before quitting last month, said late on Monday that he had refused the offer to take his first managerial role since retiring as a player.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Henry felt that he had not been given sufficient guarantees by General American Capital Partners (GACP), the American consortium expected to take over Bordeaux at the end of September from current owners, the media conglomerate M6.

Despite his lack of experience as a coach, appointing the 41-year-old would have been a remarkable coup for Bordeaux, the six-time French champions.They are looking for a replacement for the Uruguayan Gustavo Poyet, whose departure from the club is expected to be made official later on Tuesday. Poyet was only appointed in January and led the club to European qualification at the end of last season, but he was suspended earlier this month after a very public outburst at directors over transfer policy.

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

