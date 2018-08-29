Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 29, 2018

Vardy, Cahill retire from England duty

LONDON: Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill announced their intention to retire from international duty with England on Tuesday, although both did leave the door open to a return in emergency circumstances.

Leicester striker Vardy, 31, and Chelsea defender Cahill, 32, were both part of Gareth Southgate’s squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia.However, both saw their playing time limited and believe the time has come to concentrate on their club careers.

“When you get selected, you want to be playing. If you’re playing week in, week out for your club, you want to be going to England to play as well,” Vardy, who started just once at the World Cup in a group stage dead rubber against Belgium, told the Guardian. “If it’s not happening, then for me personally now, at this age, it’s better to be at home, spending that time with my family and training with my club, preparing for the next game after the international break.”

Vardy only made his international debut in 2015 after spending much of his career in England’s lower leagues and scored seven goals in 26 appearances for his country.

He has largely played second fiddle to captain Harry Kane under Southgate, but pledged to make himself available if injuries made the likes of Kane and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford unavailable.

