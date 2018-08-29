Afridi praises Sethi

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday appreciated Najam Sethi for his tireless services to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Afridi while talking to the media in Karachi said that Sethi worked day in and day out for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan. He said that former PCB’s boss made the revival of International cricket in the country possible and worked extraordinarily to take the only cricketing league of Pakistan- the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at new heights.