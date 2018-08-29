Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Sports

AFP
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Man Utd can bounce back from Spurs blow’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Luke Shaw believes Manchester United’s dressing room boasts the spirit and talent to bounce back from Monday’s damaging 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Tottenham.

Old Trafford expected a response from Jose Mourinho’s side after last week’s surprise defeat to Brighton but United failed to capitalise on a bright start and Spurs exploited their defensive frailties in the second half.

The result — which leaves United six points behind Liverpool and Spurs in the league table after just three matches — was the biggest home defeat of Mourinho’s entire managerial career. But Shaw is confident the players can turn things around. “You always see a lot of things in the media that go on about what our dressing room is like,” the 23-year-old told MUTV. “But, look, we have a really good spirit, a really good group of lads and a group that want to work, want to achieve big things here.”

Shaw believes United should have won the game by half-time but, ultimately, defensive and mental brittleness saw Mourinho’s men collapse, with just 133 seconds between the visitors’ first and second goals. “Everyone in the dressing room is really sad, especially after the first half we had and especially a big thank you to the fans for the way they supported us, even when we were down 3-0. It was amazing,” he said.

“And obviously to the fans that came out tonight, we’re sorry, we’ll be better next week,” Shaw added. “We’ll improve, we’ll keep working hard. It’s early in the season so we’ve got a lot of games to come and a lot of positive things from tonight.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response