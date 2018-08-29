‘Man Utd can bounce back from Spurs blow’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Luke Shaw believes Manchester United’s dressing room boasts the spirit and talent to bounce back from Monday’s damaging 3-0 Premier League home defeat by Tottenham.

Old Trafford expected a response from Jose Mourinho’s side after last week’s surprise defeat to Brighton but United failed to capitalise on a bright start and Spurs exploited their defensive frailties in the second half.

The result — which leaves United six points behind Liverpool and Spurs in the league table after just three matches — was the biggest home defeat of Mourinho’s entire managerial career. But Shaw is confident the players can turn things around. “You always see a lot of things in the media that go on about what our dressing room is like,” the 23-year-old told MUTV. “But, look, we have a really good spirit, a really good group of lads and a group that want to work, want to achieve big things here.”

Shaw believes United should have won the game by half-time but, ultimately, defensive and mental brittleness saw Mourinho’s men collapse, with just 133 seconds between the visitors’ first and second goals. “Everyone in the dressing room is really sad, especially after the first half we had and especially a big thank you to the fans for the way they supported us, even when we were down 3-0. It was amazing,” he said.

“And obviously to the fans that came out tonight, we’re sorry, we’ll be better next week,” Shaw added. “We’ll improve, we’ll keep working hard. It’s early in the season so we’ve got a lot of games to come and a lot of positive things from tonight.”