PCB issues schedule of Australia, NZ series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the schedule of Australia, New Zealand, New Zealand A and England Lions team tours to Pakistan 2018 to be played at the neutral venue in UAE.

The series against Australia and New Zealand will be played in the United Arab Emirates over the next three months. According to the itinerary, Pakistan will kick off their tour with a four-day tour match against Australia A on September 29 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Australia and Pakistan will then battle it out in a two-match Test series, with the first Test to be held on October 7 and the second on October 16. The Tests will be followed by a three-match T20 series with matches on October 24, 26 and 28. Pakistan will then face New Zealand in a three-match T20 series on October 31, November 2 and 4. The T20 series will be followed by a three-match one-day Int’l (ODI) series with matches on November 7, 9 and 11. The three-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin from November 16. The second Test will be played on November 24 and the third and final Test on December 3.

Moreover, the Pakistan A team will play New Zealand A in a three-match T20 series on October 12, 15 and 17 followed by a three-match ODI series on October 21, 24 and 26. The first of the four-day match between Pakistan A and New Zealand A will be played on October 30. The second four-day match will be played on November 6.

On November 18, Pakistan will play England Lions A in a four-day match followed by a five-match ODI series with matches on November 25, 27, 30, December 2 and 5.The first T20 match between Pakistan A and England Lions will take place on December 7 followed by the second match on December 8.

Pakistan have been forced to play their ‘home’ matches in the UAE since terrorists attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009.Although Pakistan have hosted a few Int’l matches between 2015-18, Australia and New Zealand refused to visit the country due to security fears. Australia have not toured Pakistan since 1998 while New Zealand s last tour was in 2003.

The Australia series comprises of 2 Test Matches and 3 T-20I matches. The New Zealand series comprises of 3 Test Matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T-20I matches. The New Zealand A series comprises of 2 Four Day, 3 One Day and 3 T-20 matches. The England Lions series comprises of 1 Four Day, 5 One Day and 2 T-20 matches.

Australia Tour to Pakistan 2018 in UAEDate, Match, Venue: Sept 29-Oct 2, 4-Day tour match – Aus v Pak A (1st Class Game), ICC Academy, Dubai

Oct 7 – 11: 1st Test Match – Aus v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

Oct 16–20: 2nd Test Match – Aus v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Oct 24: 1st T20I – Aus v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Oct 26: 2nd T20I – Aus v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

Oct 28: 3rd T20I – Aus v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

New Zealand Tour schedule:

Oct 31: 1st T20I – NZ v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Nov 2: 2nd T20I – NZ v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

Nov 4: 3rd T20I – NZ v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

Nov 7:1st ODI – NZ v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Nov 9: 2nd ODI – NZ v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Nov 11: 3rd ODI – NZ v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

Nov 16–20: 1st Test Match – NZ v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Nov 24– 28: 2nd Test Match – NZ v Pak, Dubai Int’l Stadium

Dec 3–7: 3rd Test Match – NZ v Pak, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.