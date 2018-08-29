Qalandars hold talent-hunt trials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Nearly 300 players from Lahore were shortlisted for Lahore Qalandars’ talent-hunt and development programme from over thousands of aspiring players that came to the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Two legends from Pakistan Cricket - Shoaib Akhtar and Inzamamul Haq were also present at the stadium to conduct the trials.
