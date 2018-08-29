Wed August 29, 2018
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

The elusive climate change strategy

Are dams the right choice?

European intellectuals and the East

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Aamir Liaquat quits PTI’s WhatsApp group

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

How to create 10 million jobs

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Sports

AFP
August 29, 2018

Share

Real Madrid set to regain Mariano from Lyon

MADRID: Real Madrid are set to bring striker Mariano Diaz back to the club, a year on from selling him to Lyon, after they matched an earlier bid by La Liga rivals Sevilla, the Andalusian side said on Tuesday.

“Real had first refusal and they have told us that they are going to activate their buy-back clause,” Sevilla president Jose Castro told media. Spanish sports daily Marca reported that Sevilla had made a bid worth a total of 35 million euros ($41 million) including bonuses. However, Real matched that bid to beat their rivals to the signature of the 25-year-old. Mariano, who was born in Spain but has roots in the Dominican Republic, was sold to Lyon a year ago.

But Real inserted a buy-back clause in the deal as well as guaranteeing themselves 35 percent of any future sell-on. Taking that into account, the actual fee paid by Real will be under 25 million euros. Mariano came through the Real reserves but made just 14 top-team appearances at the Santiago Bernabeu before being sold to Lyon, for whom he scored 18 times in Ligue 1 last season to help the French side qualify for the Champions League.

