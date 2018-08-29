Afghans eye ODI series win against Ireland today

BELFAST: Ireland came from behind to win the 3-match One-day Int’l series in Sharjah. Eight months later, once again, Porterfield’s men find themselves in a similar position, trailing 0-1 with two matches to go.

After winning the T20I series 2-0, Afghanistan sustained their domination over Ireland with a comprehensive 29-run victory in first ODI despite posting an average total on the board on Monday. On a slow track, the spin of troika of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan scalped five wickets (29.3-0-115-5) between them and derailed Ireland’s chase. For Ireland to stay alive in the series, they need to crack the spinners’ code.

Chasing a score of 228, none of the Irish top-order batsmen, barring Andrew Balbirnie, were able to convert their starts. The two pacers - Gulbadin Naib and Aftab Alam - accounted for the Irish openers. A couple of run-outs coupled with the spin-strangle never allowed the hosts to get going.

Afghanistan ticked all the boxes in the second innings - bowling and fielding. In the batting department, their top-order is an area of concern. Hazratullah Zazai, the top-scorer in both the T20Is, was nipped out early by Boyd Rankin. And his opening partner, Ihsanullah Janat, who was picked ahead of Mohammad Shahzad, failed to grab the opportunity as he fell victim to Tim Murtagh - the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

The head-to-head record between Ireland and Afghanistan in One-Day Int’ls (ODIs) stands even. After 20 encounters between them, both teams have won nine apiece, with two matches getting abandoned. In the face-off between two strong bowling attacks, the team that adapts better while batting, is expected to come on top.

It is going to be a chilly day on Wednesday with rain not being a factor. The pitch was on the slower side in the first ODI. And once again, the track is expected to assist the bowlers - pacers and spinners.

Ireland bowlers did a good job, but the slowness of the track might tempt them to bring in George Dockrell.

Squads: Ireland (probables): William Porterfield (c), Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, David Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson

Afghanistan (probables): Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Asghar Afghan (c), Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Ihsanullah Janat, Sayed Shirzad, Dawlat Zadran, Wafadar.