Chaotic mixed relay gets thumbs-up

JAKARTA: Athletes declared the Asian Games’ first-ever mixed 4x400m relay a fun — if chaotic — success Tuesday, ahead of its planned introduction at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Athletics bosses have introduced the concept — two men and two women on each team, running in whichever order they choose — as they seek ways to freshen up the sport, and boost participation.

The eight teams in Jakarta tried out a range of combinations and strategies, as a bemused crowd struggled to figure out who was winning.“First you feel like it’s difficult because how can you run with girls?” said Abbas Abbas, of gold-winning Bahrain. “But it’s very nice especially when you trust your team. “It’s the first time I’ve raced with girls!”

The Asian Games race was the format’s debut at a major multi-sports event, ahead of scheduled appearances at next year’s Doha world championships as well as Tokyo 2020.IOC president Thomas Bach has promised the next Olympic Games will be “more youthful, more urban and include more women”. It has been trialled at smaller events including last year’s Nitro Series in Melbourne. Ultimately the countries which ran in the order man-woman-woman-man did best in Jakarta, with Bahrain and India pulling clear of the pack early on. “We had two amazing girls. Very fast. Very strong. Like men. We ran with four men!” said Abbas’ team-mate Ali Khamis.

China’s Yang Lei described the event as “chaos” after a gridlock emerged at the final baton handover, while Japan’s Eri Utsunomiya — giggling at the confusion — said it was “Fun... just fun.”

Elsewhere at the regional Olympics’ fourth night of athletics, Xie Wenjun successfully defended his 110m hurdles gold to stretch China’s winning streak in the race to 32 years.Xie, 28, crossed the line in 13.34sec to hand China its ninth consecutive win in the event stretching back to the 1986 Games in Seoul.