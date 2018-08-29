Wed August 29, 2018
Sports

August 29, 2018

‘Regional, departmental cricket should go side by side’

Sallu backs Imran’s cricket structure plan

By Sarfraz Ahmad

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and ex-chairman national selection committee Salahuddin Ahmad Sallu believes that keeping in view the vision of former Pakistan captain and now Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan the regional cricket should be preferred but the departmental cricket should not be ignored.

While talking to The News Sallu, who had also served as Karachi Cricket Association (KCCA) selector a number of times was of the view that regional cricket should go side by side departmental cricket.

Sallu, who has been closely associated with Pakistan national and domestic cricket since long and has also played cricket in England/Scotland, was of the view that socio-economic conditions were altogether different Pakistan and UK and Australia.

The regional/district associations of Pakistan have no funds to feed their players and depend on PCB whereas in UK and Australia counties and Cricketing bodies are financially strong enough to employee cricketers. More in England and Australia their socio-economic system provides social security to the unemployed ones. Cricketers in Pakistan are dependent on departments and now to some extent PCB. It may be recalled that in the past Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship for the divisional cricket associations (now regions) and PCB Patron’s Trophy Cricket Championship for departments were organized side by side by the PCB.

To a question Sallu hoped that Imran Khan, as Prime Minister and Patron PCB, will make all efforts to revolutionise Pakistan cricket.

While greeting 1992 World Cup champions team captain Imran as new premier and PCB patron Sallu hoped that he will definitely bring reforms in domestic cricket, making it one of the bests in the world. Former chief selector further hoped Imran will bring merit, transparency and smoothness in Pakistan cricket and was sure under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, cricket will flourish rapidly.

Moreover Sallu had another idea about Pakistan cricket culture and that was about the people demand of free passes and free tickets by the people interested in watching national and Int’l matches in the country.

He was of the view that nowhere in the cricket-playing countries free passes or complimentary tickets are issued. But here in country common man buys the tickets but those who can easily afford to buy the tickets throng the cricket stadiums to demand free or complimentary tickets.

Sallu cited the example of Bangladesh where Bangladesh Cricket Board as well as their government have totally abolished the culture of free tickets and that they have made people realise that that demanding free/complimentary tickets is also against self-respect and they should no more beg for free tickets.

