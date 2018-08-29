Sarah bags women’s keirin gold

JAKARTA: Hong Kong’s Sarah Lee Wai-sze took gold in the women’s keirin to successfully defend her Asian Games title on Tuesday, edging South Korean rival Lee Hye-jin.

Sarah Lee, 31, crossed the line 0.024 seconds ahead of her 26-year-old opponent in Jakarta, becoming the first woman to take four Asiad track cycling golds. China’s Zhong Tianshi, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist in the team sprint, took home the bronze. Sarah Lee, the world keirin silver medallist, also has an Olympic medal to her name after securing bronze in the event at London 2012.