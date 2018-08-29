Guyana Warriors replace Malik with Green

KINGSTON: As Shoaib Malik will return to Pakistan for a training camp ahead of the Asia Cup, Chris Green will continue to be with Guyana Amazon Warriors’ set-up for the remainder of the Caribbean Premier League season.

Initially, Green was picked as a cover for the South African batsman Cameron Delport, who in turn had made himself unavailable until August 17.

Green, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, has put up impressive performances for Amazon Warriors in this year’s CPL. With his off-spin, the all rounder has bagged five scalps at an economy rate of just 6.5.