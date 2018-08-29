Wed August 29, 2018
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI's WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan's close aide

AFP
August 29, 2018

After driving ban ends, Saudi women taste thrill of speed

RIYADH: Donning a helmet inside a pearl silver sports sedan, Rana Almimoni skids and drifts around a Riyadh park, engine roaring, tyres screeching and clouds of dust billowing from the back. For Saudi women, such adrenaline rushes were unimaginable just weeks ago.

Speed-crazed women drivers are bound to turn heads in the kingdom, which overturned the world´s only ban on female motorists in June as part of a much-hyped liberalisation drive led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Almimoni, 30 and a motor racing enthusiast, is defying the perception — or sexist misconception, depending on who you ask — that only dainty cars in bright colours are popular with women drivers.

“I adore speed. I love speed... My dream car is more than 500 horsepower,” said Almimoni, slamming the accelerator of her silvery sleek Kia Stinger inside Riyadh´s Dirab motor park. “It´s a myth... that Saudi women only choose pink and cute cars.”

Almimoni said she was awaiting an expected government decision that would permit women to obtain a “racing licence”, which would allow her to hone her passion in motor-sport competitions.

That includes drifting — oversteering the car to slip and skid or even spin, and other high-speed daredevilry — which is illegal in public but tolerated in the controlled environment of Dirab park, whose private owners insist on safety.

Author Pascal Menoret´s acclaimed book “Joyriding in Riyadh” described the high-octane Saudi obsession for drifting, long seen as a symbol of revolt among legions of restless youth, as all “about being a real man”. Now newly mobile Saudi women are embracing what was previously deemed a male entitlement — speed. “Most of our enquiries (from women) are about drifting — how to learn drifting, which cars can they train on, how long will it take them” to drift, said instructor Falah al-Jarba as he watched Almimoni zip around the park.

Auto showrooms tapping new women clients have rolled out a line-up of cherry red Mini Coopers, but sales professionals say many exhibit an appetite for muscle cars like the Camaro or the Mustang convertible.

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response