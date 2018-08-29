Lawmakers reject Rouhani answers on economic woes

LONDON: Iran´s parliament voted on Tuesday to reject President Hassan Rouhani´s explanations for economic hardship after a dramatic grilling on live TV, a sign his pragmatic faction is losing sway to rivals as new US sanctions begin to bite.

The vote in parliament came two days after lawmakers sacked the minister of economy and finance and weeks after they sacked the labour minister, blaming them for the collapse of the rial currency and surging inflation.

“The parliament´s move is politically motivated and indicates that tensions would increase in the Islamic Republic in coming months,” Saeed Laylaz, an Iranian economist, told Reuters by telephone from Tehran. “Iranian political factions have always used international issues to pursue their domestic gains,” he added.

After the sacking of the two ministers this month, Tasnim news agency reported that 70 lawmakers had signed a motion to impeach a third: the Minister of Industry, Mines and Business. Rouhani has bowed to pressure and fired the head of the central bank. A deputy central bank governor was arrested by the judiciary on corruption charges in a crackdown that also saw foreign exchange dealers rounded up. “US PLOT” The lawmakers asked Rouhani on Tuesday about five subjects: unemployment, slow economic growth, the fall of the rial, cross-border smuggling, and the lack of access by Iranian banks to global financial services. The parliament found only Rouhani´s answer about banks satisfactory. “I want to assure the Iranian nation that we will not allow the US plot against the Islamic Republic to succeed,” Rouhani told parliament. “We will not let this bunch of anti-Iranians in the White House be able to plot against us.”

US rejects UN court jurisdiction in Iran sanctions case: The United States told UN judges Tuesday they had no jurisdiction to rule on Tehran´s demand for them to order the suspension of debilitating nuclear-related sanctions against Iran. Washington cited security concerns in its first legal response to a suit by the Islamic Republic, which is suffering increasing economic chaos.

Iran has argued that US President Donald Trump breached a 1955 treaty with his decision to reimpose the sanctions after withdrawing from a multilateral nuclear accord.

But US State Department lawyer Jennifer Newstead told the International Court of Justice in The Hague that it “lacks prima facie jurisdiction to hear Iran´s claims”. She argued that the United States had the right to protect its national security and other interests.