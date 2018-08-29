Intense air strikes target airport in Yemen capital

SANAA: Heavy air strikes targeted the international airport in Yemen’s rebel-held capital and an adjacent airbase early Tuesday, residents said, with rebels blaming the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of the government.

The raids began at around midnight (2100 GMT Monday) and lasted half an hour, according to a resident in Sanaa, who reported more than a dozen strikes. While the largely disused airport and the nearby Al-Dailami base are often targeted by coalition air strikes, the latest raids were particularly intense, residents said.

The Huthi rebels accused the coalition of conducting multiple overnight raids on the airport, which is closed except for occasional UN flights, via their Al Masirah TV. They did not report any casualties. The strikes came hours after the Huthis said they had targeted Dubai airport with a drone attack, which was denied by the United Arab Emirates, a leading member of the coalition.

UN points to possible ‘war crimes’ in Yemen conflict: All sides in Yemen’s bloody conflict may have committed war crimes, UN investigators said Tuesday, highlighting deadly air strikes, rampant sexual violence, and the recruitment of young children as soldiers. In their first report, a team of UN-mandated investigators said they had “reasonable grounds to believe that the parties to the armed conflict in Yemen have committed a substantial number of violations of international humanitarian law.”

Many of these violations may amount to “war crimes”, the report said, pointing to widespread arbitrary detention, rape, torture and the recruitment of children as young as eight to take part in hostilities.

Kamel Jendoubi, who heads the UN’s so-called Group of Independent Eminent International and Regional Experts, said the investigators had identified a number of alleged perpetrators.“A confidential list of these individuals will be presented today to the (UN) High Commissioner” for Human Rights, he told journalists in Geneva.

The devastating conflict in Yemen has left nearly 10,000 people dead since March 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to fight Huthi rebels closing in on the last bastion of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s government.

The UN human rights office said Tuesday that some 6,660 civilians were among the dead, while more than 10,500 had been injured. The UN has meanwhile described the situation in Yemen as world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The UN expert group, which was created by the UN Human Rights Council last September and which needs that body’s permission next month to continue its work, detailed a long line of abuses committed by all parties to the conflict.