US delegation meets Syria spy chief

BEIRUT: A high-level security delegation met Syria’s powerful intelligence boss in Damascus two months ago, a pro-regime Lebanese newspaper reported.

The visit, which AFP could not immediately confirm from official sources, could signify a new phase in the strained relations between the two countries. According to Al-Akhbar, senior US security officials visited Damascus during the last week of June. “The delegation held a meeting of four hours” with Ali Mamluk, the head of Syria’s security services, said Al-Akhbar, which reported that the meeting was facilitated by Emirati and Russian intermediaries. Al-Akhbar said Mohammed Dib Zeitoun, the head of Syria’s General Security Directorate, and Muwaffaq Asaad, the deputy chief of staff of the armed forces, attended the meeting.