All sexual harassment ‘forbidden’, Egypt authority says

CAIRO: Egypt’s highest Muslim authority has said there can be no justification for sexual harassment, in a country where many people often blame women themselves for the widespread problems they face.

In a statement Al-Azhar blasted all forms of harassment as “a forbidden act and deviant behaviour” and said “the one who carries it out is a sinner”.“Criminalising sexual harassment must be absolute and free from any condition or context,” the statement released Monday said.

“Justifying sexual harassment with the behaviour or clothing of the woman is a misunderstanding, for sexual harassment is an assault on the woman and her freedom and dignity,” it said. Some 60 percent of women in Egypt said they had been victims of some form of sexual harassment during their lifetimes in a 2017 report from UN Women and Promundo.

Three-quarters of men and 84 percent of women polled said that women who “dress provocatively deserve to be harassed”.

The divisions have been highlighted by a recent debate over a video posted on the internet by an Egyptian woman showing a man making unwanted advances on her in a Cairo street. The footage of the man parking his car and approaching a woman to go for a coffee went viral and drew wide-ranging reactions online.