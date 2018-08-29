CECOS enters into research partnership with KPOGCL

PESHAWAR: The CECOS University hosted a seminar in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) in a research partnership to explore the use of cutting-edge biological technologies for oil and gas exploration in the province.

The event included a talk by Irfanullah, Assistant Reservoir Engineer, KPOGCL, who gave an overview of how oil and gas exploration is conducted and how it fits in the entire petroleum system.

He gave a summary of the efforts being made by the KPOGCL and the current status of oil and gas exploration in the province.

After that Afia Azam, a student from Dr Faisal Khan’s research group gave an introductory talk on what microbial prospecting is and how could bacterial populations be used as proxies for exploring oil and gas seepages.

This was followed by a discussion between chemists, geologists and petroleum engineers from KPOGCL and biotechnologists, synthetic biologists and genomicists from the CECOS community.