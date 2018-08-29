Wed August 29, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

Share

Opposition parties back ANP candidate in by-poll

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties on Tuesday announced support to the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Samar Haroon for PK-78, Peshawar.

The support came at a meeting of the opposition parties at the Bacha Khan Markaz.

The meeting was attended by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Akram Khan Durrani, Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Amir Muqam, Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Qaumi Watan Party’s Tariq Khan and ANP leaders including Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

The meeting decided that opposition would field joint candidates on merit.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that all political parties claimed that the country’s integrity was put at stake to ensure the victory of a specific party through rigging.

He said that all parties were united against the engineered election and would not let anyone to jeopardise the country’s security.

Mian Iftikhar said the opposition would take part in the by-election and would field joint candidates on the basis of performance in the previous election. A committee was constituted for the purpose comprising Shujaul Mulk, Dr Ibadullah, Sardar Hussain Babak and Tariq Khan.

Commenting about the presidential election, the ANP leader said that he respected the PPP leaders and hoped that PPP would reconsider its decision of fielding Aitzaz Ahsan.

He said the opposition had nominated Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a united candidate due to his good relationship with the PPP. The opposition hoped that Asif Ali Zardari would withdraw his party candidate as he has good relationship with Maulana sahib, he added.

The government was weak and could fall if the opposition remained united, he said, adding, it was need of the hour that opposition parties forge unity.

