Shah Mohammad declines to become special assistant to CM

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Malik Shah Mohammad in a unique way recorded a video message to express his refusal to become special assistant to the chief minister in the new 15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

Elected from Bannu, Shah Mohammad was named as special assistant to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with the portfolio of transport three days ago. The cabinet hasn’t take oath despite the fact that twice over the past two days the time of oath-taking was announced and then cancelled. The main reason for the delay seems to be the differences in PTI over the selection of the ministers and the choice of portfolios.

In his video message that has gone viral and has also been telecast by TV channels, Shah Mohammad reminded that for five years in the previous PTI government in KP he held the same position of special assistant to the chief minister and oversaw the working of the transport department. He said he deserved to be made a minister this time, but junior lawmakers and first-timers were made ministers and he was ignored. He blamed conspirators and groupings in the party for denying him his due. He said he won’t accept the position offered to him.

Shah Mohammad and other PTI lawmakers from the southern districts of the province also wanted greater representation for their area in the cabinet. Some of the districts have gone unrepresented while Swat got three berths in the cabinet. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Mohibullah all belong to Swat.

However, PTI activists pointed out that several portfolios haven’t been assigned and more ministers, advisors and special assistants would be appointed to run these departments.

There were other unhappy PTI lawmakers as well, but they didn’t make public with their grievances like Shah Mohammad. Former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, considered close to the previous PTI chief minister Pervez Khattak, hasn’t been made a minister much to his annoyance.

As their Nowshera district hasn’t been given a berth in the cabinet, there were speculations that Pervez Khattak would like his son or brother to be made minister once they get the PTI ticket and win the by-election on the two provincial assembly seats that he won in the July 25 by-election. Pervez Khattak vacated the two provincial seats and kept the National Assembly seat also won by him to move to the centre and become the federal defence minister.

One designated minister, Akbar Ayub, not given any portfolio was said to be keen to get the C&W portfolio that he held during the previous PTI government. There were others seeking the prized portfolios.