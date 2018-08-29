Asfandyar flays ‘vilification’ campaign against journalist

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the vilification campaign against senior journalist Salim Safi.

Through a statement issued here on Tuesday, the ANP president said that the smear campaigns against journalists was an attack on the freedom of press and should be stopped forthwith.

The ANP chief said that criticism was everybody’s rights but it must not cross ethical limits and advised the people harassing Salim Safi to contradict the journalist’s story with fact. He said that all segments of the society should refrain from creating an environment that is intolerable and hurt the esteem of the respectable citizens.

Asfandyar Wali said the campaign was tantamount to muzzling the freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, the journalists staged protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club against the campaign on the social media to defame journalist Saleem Safi. The Mardan Press Club had organised the protest.

The protesting journalists were holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Saleem Safi.