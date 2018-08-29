Training on ‘conflict reporting’

LAHORE: Pakistan Peace Collective, a project of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a four-day faculty training “Introduction to Conflict Reporting”.

This course which has been accepted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) will commence next year in major universities of Pakistan that offer Media Studies. The ministry’s project, “Pakistan Peace Collective” works on peace-building campaigns to counter the trends of violent extremism in Pakistan.

The four-day faculty training programme had commenced at a private university. Thirty-three faculty members of Media Studies and Mass Communication Departments from 17 universities are attending this programme. The training will continue until 30th August (Thursday).