Wed August 29, 2018
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan's looted wealth

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

LHC stays removal of daily wagers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday stayed removal of daily wagers of Punjab Vocational Training Council and directed the Punjab government and others to submit replies.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of the LHC passed the order on multiple petitions moved by daily wagers who lost their work opportunity with the council. The counsel of the petitioners said that they had been working with the council as daily wagers for a long time.

They said the interim government removed them from their jobs despite that their matter had already been pending before the court about their permanent jobs with the council. They were not even issued any notice prior to their removal, the counsel said. He asked the court to order the government for their restoration on their jobs.

Comments

