Wed August 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Industries problems to be solved on priority: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that the Punjab government was fully aware of its responsibilities and would utilise all resources to solve the problems faced by the industry.

He stated this during a briefing about the industries department in industries secretariat. Secretary Industries Sayyed Jawed Iqbal Bukhari briefed him about working of the department.

He told the minister that to promote the growth of industry, commerce and investment and sustained development in Punjab through a business friendly environment was the top agenda of industries department.

He said that the vision of industries department was to provide modern industrial infrastructure services, skilled workforce, access to capital, investment facilitation, promotion of local arts & crafts, research and development, and effective coordination with stakeholder.

Jawed Iqbal said facilitation of foreign business delegations and investment, land acquisition for industries and industrial estates, regulation of industrial location policy and regulation of companies and firms were also important factors of industries department.

