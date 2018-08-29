Nobel Laureate meeting to be dedicated to physics

LAHORE: A delegation from Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) headed by Dr Muhammad Aftab Rafiq visited University of Management and Technology (UMT) and gave presentations in a seminar on the upcoming 69th Lindau Nobel Laureate meeting scheduled on 30 June–5 July 2019, which is dedicated to the field of Physics and its related branches.

According to a press release, the delegation was invited by Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam who is a renowned nuclear scientist and the former rector of PIEAS.

Highlighting the objectives of the seminar, Dr Muhammad Aslam said Noble Laureates was a unique programme of its nature that aimed at cultivating relations with Nobel Laureates who hold meetings with the young and brilliant students from around the world. He said the Pakistani students and the young researchers who were enrolled in physics and other applied sciences must get registered for the forthcoming meeting to demonstrate their talent and learn from the interaction of fertile minds.

Dr Aslam said the seminar aimed at raising awareness among the students and the faculty members to get to know about Nobel Laureates interaction programme and that how could they apply for it.

Dr Muhammad Aftab Rafiq said Nobel Laureates showed up to the meeting in Lindau, Germany on yearly basis and that from 30 to 40 Nobel laureates and more than 500 students and young researchers from about 75 countries in fields of Physics, Chemistry, Medicine and Physiology interact with one another for a whole week. He said Pakistan through its Higher Education Commission (HEC) entered into this programme in 2003 and since then many students have been selected for the interaction session purely on merit basis. He said the participants are taken to Germany for one-to-two weeks to attend the annual meeting of Nobel Laureates and learn from them regarding their respective fields.

Dr Kamran Safdar also spoke on the occasion and responded to the queries put forward by the participants. It is worth-mentioning that this year 2019’s Noble Laureates meeting is dedicated to the field of Physics only and all BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD candidates who are not more than 35-year-old can apply for the programme that is being funded by HEC for the promotion of higher education and human resource development in Pakistan. As many as 15 teams of young scholars from Pakistan have already participated in the past 14 annual meetings since 2003.