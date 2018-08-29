Fawad remanded in power abuse case

LAHORE An accountability court on Tuesday granted two-day transit remand of senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad for presenting him before the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Fawad Hassan Fawad before Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan and submitted that the apex court had summoned Fawad Hassan Fawad in a case.

They requested the court to grant transit remand of Fawad for presenting him before the Supreme Court in Islamabad. The court after hearing arguments granted two-day transit remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad for the purpose. It is pertinent to mention that Fawad Hassan was remanded in NAB custody until September 1 by an accountability court.

The NAB accused Fawad of misusing authority and violated procurement rules by awarding contract of the housing scheme to a company of his choice. It said initially Rs1.5 billion contract was given to successful bidder-M/s Chaudhry Latif and Sons.

The bureau said Fawad cancelled the contract and awarded the same to M/s Lahore Casa Developers on an inflated price. It said the government had to pay Rs6 million as fine to the successful bidder.