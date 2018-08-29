Two Wasa officials suspended

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director suspended two officials, including an SDO and a sub-engineer while formed a committee to ascertain the facts and responsibility of the officers.

Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that he has appointed Director Construction Muhammad Yousaf to inquire into the issue. He said the sad incident took place in Tajpura where a minor girl died after falling into a manhole.

He said Wasa had already decided to replace iron covers of manholes with fiber glass covers to prevent theft of steel covers. He said that development work in Tajpura was done by local government representatives and that was why the size of manhole covers was less than the standard size of Wasa covers. He, however, said that strict action would be taken against the officers responsible if inquiry committee declared them guilty.