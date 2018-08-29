Wed August 29, 2018
World

AFP
August 29, 2018

Share

McCain’s death leaves Republicans lined up behind Trump

WASHINGTON: The death of Senator John McCain has left his Republican party ever more firmly in the hands of Donald Trump, without a voice willing to challenge the president’s most extreme statements and policies.

Back to work in full on Tuesday following McCain’s death, few senators displayed appetite for taking on his role of dauntlessly standing on principle to challenge the scandal-plagued president.

Instead, with Trump still highly popular with the party’s base and Republican control of Congress under the gun in November midterm elections, Senate Republicans appeared likely to fall in line behind the White House.

McCain’s death could give Trump even greater leverage over a rightward-tilting Republican party as he fights for his political life against the Russia meddling and obstruction investigations.

Trump has shown in some pre-election primaries that his voice can still rouse conservative voters to the polls in support of a candidate, though it remains uncertain how that will play in the November 6 vote, in which one-third of the 100 senators and all seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs.

Democrats as well as Republicans were effusive in their praise of McCain as they returned to Congress Monday evening, celebrating his storied military career and 31 years representing Arizona in the US Senate.

In a bitterly fractured Washington, McCain feistily stood up against extremism and worked across party lines to build consensus in a Senate split 51-49 for Republicans. "He didn’t vote to score political points, he voted to make democracy work," Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wrote in a tribute on Tuesday.

"In stark relief to what now passes for our politics, he continues to serve as a beacon to who we are and who we can be when we are at our best," fellow Republican Senator Jeff Flake said on the Senate floor.

"We owe it to his memory to try to be more like him." Yet it remains unclear who is ready to accept that mantle. McCain, who will be buried Sunday, is likely to be replaced by a more conservative, toe-the-line appointee.

Flake, another relative moderate in the party, is retiring. And Senator Susan Collins, who many have looked to resist the president’s most extreme tendencies, appeared to be uncomfortable when his torch was offered to her. "Indeed, a Democratic senator just spoke to me on the floor and was very kind and said, ‘You know we’re all looking to you now.’"

