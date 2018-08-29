Wed August 29, 2018
World

AFP
August 29, 2018

UN points to possible ‘war crimes’ in Yemen conflict

GENEVA: All sides in Yemen’s bloody conflict may have committed war crimes, UN investigators said on Tuesday, highlighting deadly air strikes, rampant sexual violence, and the recruitment of young children as soldiers.

In their first report, a team of UN-mandated investigators said they had "reasonable grounds to believe that the parties to the armed conflict in Yemen have committed a substantial number of violations of international humanitarian law."

Many of these violations may amount to "war crimes", the report said, pointing to widespread arbitrary detention, rape, torture and the recruitment of children as young as eight to take part in hostilities.

Kamel Jendoubi, who heads the UN’s so-called Group of Independent Eminent International and Regional Experts, said the investigators had identified a number of alleged perpetrators. "A confidential list of these individuals will be presented today to the UN High Commissioner" for Human Rights, he told journalists in Geneva.

The devastating conflict in Yemen has left nearly 10,000 people dead since March 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to fight Huthi rebels closing in on the last bastion of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s government. The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that some 6,660 civilians were among the dead, while more than 10,500 had been injured.

