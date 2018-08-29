Police arrest 10 migrants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Ten of the more than 600 migrants who forced their way into the Spanish territory of Ceuta last month by violently storming a heavily fortified border fence with Morocco were arrested on Tuesday, police said.
The 10 sub-Saharan African migrants, who were arrested at an immigrant holding centre in Ceuta, are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, assaulting a police officer and causing damage, Spain’s Guardia Civil said in a statement. Among those arrested is the suspected head of the group that led the coordinated assault on the border on July 26 in which 22 police officers were injured, it added.
