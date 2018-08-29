Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

World

REUTERS
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Google hiding ‘fair media’ coverage

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Google’s search engine was hiding "fair media" coverage of him and said he would address the situation, taking a swipe at the internet giant without providing evidence or giving details of action he might take.

The company, part of Alphabet Inc, denied any political bias in its search engine. Trump’s criticism and threat of action to somehow restrict Google was his latest attack on a major tech company, following a series of tweets about Amazon.com, which he accused of hurting small businesses and benefitting from a favorable deal with the US Postal Service.

In a pair of tweets, the president said Google search results for "Trump News" showed only the reporting of what he terms fake news media.

"They have it RIGGED, for me & others," he said, blaming Google for what he said was dangerous action that promoted mainstream media outlets such as CNN and suppressed conservative political voices. "This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" Trump added.

He did not offer any details. Google said in a statement that its search engine "is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology. We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."

The goal of its search function was to deliver the "most relevant answers in a matter of seconds," Google said. Shares of Alphabet fell 0.6 percent to $1,248.28.Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told reporters after the tweets that the White House was "taking a look" at Google, without providing further details.

While the exact science behind Google searches on the internet is kept secret, its basic principles are widely known. Search results on Google are generated by a variety of factors measured by the company’s algorithms.

They include determining a site’s relevance by counting the number of links to the page. Other factors such as personal browsing history and how certain keywords appear on the page also affect how pages are ranked.

Popular news sites such as CNN.com and NYTimes. com, which many readers link to, can appear higher in searches based on such factors. Trump has long criticised news media coverage of him, frequently using the term fake news to describe critical reports.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar