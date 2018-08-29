A divided alliance

Recent developments have shown that the grand opposition alliance – formed after the July 25 elections – now stands on shaky ground. The opposition failed to unanimously nominate a candidate who will contest the presidential election against PTI nominee Dr Arif Alvi. The divided alliance has now sent two candidates against Alvi. The PPP, who was adamant to nominate Aitzaz Ahsan for the elections, refused to back off. Moreover, the rest of the parties nominated JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It must be noted that earlier the PPP refrained from voting for the opposition’s joint candidate for the prime minister’s post.

These consecutive failures in decision mean that the alliance is not strong enough. This makes the matter easy for the PTI which has already asserted that it has majority votes. If the opposition is interested in working together, it should work out a sound strategy and stick to it.

Syed Hamza Ahmed

Connecticut, USA