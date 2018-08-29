Corporal punishment

A 12-year-old boy was badly injured after his father chopped off his foot over a trivial matter. It is said that the boy was having a fight with his sibling. What the furious father did is inhumane and must be condemned at all levels.

Many such horrid and callous cases are reported across the country where the beating of angry parents handicaps children for life. The corporal punishment or any other humiliating or degrading treatment to children by parents in all its forms must be forcefully stopped by the implementation of Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2014 across the country.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi