Wed August 29, 2018
Newspost

August 29, 2018

Another expense

The information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, recently held a press conference in which he announced that the state-owned PTV will launch cartoon and sports channels. He also said that the existing sports channel will be only for cricket transmission. This is a strange decision by the minister who has taken charge in recent days. At a time when we have many public channels, including PTV Home, PTV World, PTV News and the recently launched PTV Parliament, there is no need to add more channels. Children are already watching more than three cartoon channels shown by cable operators.

This decision, however, seems to be against the present government’s austerity policy. If this decision is taken forward, it would be a mere wastage of taxpayers’ money. The information minister should order to study about present PTV channels viewership to make extra channels off-air to reduce the burden on government finances.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi

Comments

