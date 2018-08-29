Health is wealth

This refers to the news report ‘Will health ministry adhocism continue in Naya Pakistan?’ (Aug 26). It was an informative piece which highlighted the working of the important ministry of the country or, in our case, of Naya Pakistan. It is said that heath is wealth. For the newly elected government of the PTI, reforms in education and healthcare sectors should be top priority.

A welfare state cannot be established unless these two sectors are managed in an effective manner. Managerial skills leadership qualities and team work are important factors that are required to run a department, an organisation and a ministry effeciently. Adhocism, however, does not help but makes things even worse.

Professor Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar