Wed August 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Reply on judges’ foreign visits still awaited, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Nasim Tuesday told the Senate that letters have been sent to the registrars of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts nine times, but the reply was still awaited about the details of foreign visits, made by the chief justices and judges of the apex court and high courts in the last five years.

The minister submitted this in a written reply to a question by the BNP-Mengal Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini during the question hour.

Jehanzeb Jamaldini had sought details of foreign visits by chief justices of the apex court and high courts separately during the last five years with year-wise break-up indicating also the duration and purpose of visit and expenditure incurred in each case.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan promised the House that a probe would be conducted on the allegation by the PkMAP Senator Muhammad Azam Musakhel that the proposed Khazan Dam had been shifted from its original location. He also said that a briefing on the country-wide dams and water situation would be given to the House soon. The adviser noted that it would be also incorporated in the new energy policy, as to why the quantum of electricity generation from the cheapest CHASNUPP-4 was the lowest.

Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz assured the House that Lakhra power plant would be made fully operational, as PPP Senator Moula Bux Chandio alleged that someone in the ministry concerned was hell-bent on its shutdown and privatisation despite its viability. The House was told that the plant was under shutdown due to fire incident in the underground cable tunnel on July 20, 2017 and the repair was completed in December last year and it was ready for operations waiting policy directives from the government. Babar Awan said it was unfortunate that a plant was repaired and yet not put to operation. He promised that the matter would be investigated.

The law minister told the House that the NAB was conducting inquiries against 856 persons, including 43 politicians, 67 businessmen and 136 government officers of BSP-20 and above. Likewise, investigations were also underway against 314 persons, including 27 politicians, 54 businessmen and 74 senior government officers till May 30 this year.

