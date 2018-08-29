Punjab mass transit projects

PM wants FIA to probe award of contracts

By Shahid Aslam

ISLAMABAD: In his first-ever meeting with the head of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed possibilities of launching a thorough investigation into mass transit projects to expose former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz as the premier suspects massive corruption in these schemes, The News has learnt.

Imran Khan held his one-on-one meeting with the FIA Director General Bashir Ahmed Memon last Friday, soon after assuming the office of prime minister. Khan has retained direct charge of the Interior Ministry, under which the FIA and more than a dozen other important departments function.

During the half-hour meeting, the focus of the premier remained primarily on Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza, sources told The News.

The premier made it clear that he wanted thorough probes conducted into certain construction contracts worth billions of rupees awarded by the Shahbaz Sharif-led Punjab government over the last 10 years.

The mega-contracts the PM wants to be investigated at the earliest include the Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi metro bus services, and the Orange Line metro train in Lahore.

According to sources in the federal capital, the PM had handed the FIA DG a list of six construction companies including Habib Construction, ZKB, Sarwar and Co, Alam and Sons, MAAK Sons and Maqbool Sons. All of these companies were awarded lucrative construction contracts in Punjab during the last decade.

However, the FIA DG informed the prime minister that his agency has no jurisdiction in the affairs because they fall in the domain of the provincial government and could only be probed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, and any attempt by the FIA to pursue the case would have legal ramifications, the sources said.

Nonetheless, the prime minister instructed the FIA chief to collect all data pertaining to the six companies and their owners, and to identify any relations they have with the Sharifs, and any front-men involved in the award of the contracts. He was told to pinpoint any undue favour given to these companies, as well as any corruption or kickbacks offered to or received by the involved parties, the sources said.

The premier asked the FIA head to come up with meaningful suggestions for their next scheduled meeting on Monday. Till the filing of this report, it could not be ascertained whether the follow-up meeting took place.

After attending Friday's meeting with the prime minister, the DG FIA rushed to a provincial capital the next day to hold a marathon conferral with his close aides at the premises of an undisclosed airport, the sources said.

They disclosed that the FIA leadership has prepared a proposal for the prime minister in which he has been advised to appoint an honest and strong-headed senior police officer as the DG of the ACE Punjab, so as to invigorate investigations into the mega projects. The FIA would provide all requisite assistance to the ACE Punjab, according to the proposal.

The FIA could also suggest that the prime minister form a joint investigation team comprising members of all concerned departments, including the FIA, to undertake the task. The name of additional inspector general of police Hussain Asghar is among the few who could be appointed as the ACE Punjab DG in the coming days.

Talking to The News on Tuesday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the FIA DG has held several meetings with the prime minister over the last week and various issues related to the FIA and its working had been discussed.

Fawad said the federal cabinet has approved the establishment of a dedicated task force to probe the metro bus and train projects. He said the forensic audit of these projects would assisted by the FIA if deemed necessary. If evidence related to corruption or any financial irregularity was found in any of the projects, the matter would be referred to the FIA, he said.

Addressing the issue of jurisdiction, the information minister said the ACE Punjab could only deal with a limited scope of investigations into relatively small-scale corruption cases, whereas mega-cases would be dealt with by the FIA. The provincial government could refer such matters to the federal government for investigation, he explained.

Fawad was adamant that that such probes were not motivated by political victimization. The PTI only wanted to probe corruption and kickback charges pertaining to these projects, he said.

The PML-N has previously made clear its intention to protest against any act of political victimization against the party's leadership by the PTI government. Senior PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan has told The News that all the mega-projects in Punjab have already been audited and no irregularity was found in any project.