Wed August 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

By-poll: Durrani’s son to contest for NA-35

BANNU: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Tuesday announced to field Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Akram Khan Durrani's son Zahid Durrani for constituency NA-35 Bannu in the upcoming by-poll.

The decision was taken at the JUI-F's executive council meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Azizullah Haqqani said that the decision was taken after JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed unwillingness to take part in the NA-35 by-election. He expressed the hope that Zahid Durrani would win the by-poll.

"We have learnt a lesson from the July 25 general election," he said and added that nobody would be allowed to rig the October 14 by-poll. He said that valiant dwellers of Bannu and religious scholars would work for the victory of the JUI-F candidate in the by-election. The JUI-F candidate Zahid Durrani said that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the party.

