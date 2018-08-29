Man shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified assailants shot dead a man in the Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that one Shoaib was on his way in Barokhel area in Mir Ali when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. Motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.The district administration registered the case.