Working women demand to establish day-care centres

Islamabad: Working women of private and public offices fretted for their toddlers and pre-schoolers due to lack of day-care centres in twin cities and demanded to establish the centres for smooth working.

Due to the unavailability of childcare centres created lot of depression among working mothers, Shahbana Marwat, a senior accountant said while talking to APP.

Danish Ali urged the concerned authorities to build day-care centres at government and non-government organisations to overcome the problems being face by the working parents.

Sana Jalil, a journalist said that it is very difficult for me to leave one preschooler and one toddler with my mother who was a diabetic patient. I could not concentrate on my work and I kept praying for my mother and kids wellbeing dueto unpredictability of situations and if my kids were with me at office I could be relieved from this stress, she added.

Another working mother Zainab Asghar said that she could not leave her three years old daughter alone at home with maids. I requested my employers several times to provide day-care centre for smooth working but they did not listen, she added.

Society does not provide safe nurseries for preschoolers and share the responsibility of bringing up physically and mentally healthy children and put the mothers liable only, Nida Jillani, a gynaecologist said. There is an absolute need of building kindergartens in every public and private workplace to facilitate working women, she recommended.