Wed August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018

HEC to establish research centers in Nanoscience and technology

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has planned to establish top-tier science and technology research centres focused on the areas of Nanoscience and Technology, Geographic Information System (GIS) and Space Applications and Human Nutrition.

HEC has invited proposals from research groups from HEC recognised public and research-active private universities or degree awarding institutions to submit their proposals on the prescribed format mentioned at the website by September 10.

According to Director General (Planning and Development), HEC, Dr. M. Mazhar Saeed, each of these National Centres shall comprise of a series of ‘affiliated labs’ at a number of universities across the country selected on the basis of a demonstrated capability and track record of accomplishments, problem-orientation that is either nationally relevant or globally cutting-edge, and partnerships with leading National Institutions and Private Sector players to ensure sustainability in 3-5 years.

Earlier this year, HEC has successfully launched four National Centres in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Data Analytics and Cloud Computing and Cyber Security.

Two additional centres were also established in Applied Mathematics (Centre for Applied Mathematical Sciences (CMS) at Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) and Livestock Breeding, Genetics, and Genomics (at PMS University of Arid Agriculture).

These National Centres are designed to create national capacity in key emerging areas that have received a lot of attention and focus in the recent years and where a bit of investment and focus may create a competitive advantage for Pakistan. -

