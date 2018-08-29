International Day of Charity to be marked on September 5

Islamabad: Like other parts of the globe, United Nations (UN) International Day of Charity will be marked on September 5 which promotes charitable efforts made to alleviate poverty worldwide. Educational events and fund raising activities would be held worldwide on the International Day of Charity.

Media publicity about the day is promoted via social networks, online news, radios, and TV. Printed material is also published and distributed to publicize this observance. Poverty persists in all countries, regardless of their economic, social and cultural situation, particularly in developing countries. Concerned with the poverty problem, the UN called for countries to recognize and contribute towards the efforts of charitable organizations and individuals.

On December 17, 2012, the UN designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity, which was first celebrated in 2013. United Nations recognises that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development.

The Agenda also calls for a spirit of strengthened global solidarity, focused in particular on the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable. It also acknowledges the role of the diverse private sector, ranging from micro-enterprises to cooperatives to multinationals, and that of civil society organisations and philanthropic organizations in the implementation of the new Agenda.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth in the Agenda can be grouped into six critical areas: people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership.

They have the potential to transform our lives and our planet by providing the framework needed for philanthropic institutions to enable all people to contribute to the betterment of our world.