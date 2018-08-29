FM, air chief discuss security

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the ministry of foreign affairs Tuesday.

The air chief congratulated Shah Mahmood Qureshi on assuming foreign minister’s office, a press release issued by the ministry of foreign affairs said. During the meeting, discussions focused on matters related to Pakistan’s security and foreign policy. They also discussed the current strategic environment, including the regional and international situation, and the security challenges facing the country.

The foreign minister apprised the air chief about the vision of the new government. He also praised the professionalism, commitment and preparedness of the Pakistan Air Force for country’s defence. He wished the air chief success in taking the PAF forward as a professional force in 21st century.