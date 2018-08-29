Anwar Majeed, son sent on judicial remand till Sept 4

The special banking court hearing a multi-billion-rupee money-laundering case has sent co-accused Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed to prison on judicial remand till September 4.

In the hearing on Tuesday, Anwar, a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son Abdul Ghani were brought to the court amid heavy security. Anwar was brought in an ambulance since he has been ill.

The FIA investigation officer (IO) requested the court to send the two detained men to prison on judicial remand. However, the counsel requested the court to send his clients to the hospital instead of prison as both of them were unwell.

Upon this plea, the judge said that in case of illness, the two could be provided medical facility in the prison. He added that the attorneys were free to move an application seeking the transfer of the two men to the hospital.

The attorneys then moved an application seeking medical examination of the two accused forthwith and also for the provision of medical treatment.

The court issued orders to the prison authorities to hold medical examination of the two men and also submit the medical report to the court.

Later, Anwar Majeed, while talking to journalists, denied the charges of money laundering, adding it was incorrect information that he had accepted to the crime of committing money laundering.

In reply to a question, he said one of his sugar mills was raided by the authorities concerned. He further said no illegal arms were recovered from his possession and he had licenses for all the weapons he possessed.

Anwar and Ghani were arrested on August 15 in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts. The FIA is questioning 32 people in the case. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai and his companion Talha Raza were arrested last month and are in detention.

It was alleged by the FIA that over 20 ‘benami’ accounts were opened at some private banks in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made. The amount is termed to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

On Sunday, FIA recovered a virtual storage device along with weapons during their raid on the Khoski Sugar Mill in Badin district, owned by Omni Group of Companies, which are run by Anwar and his son.

A special team of the FIA, assisted by NAB officials and Sindh Rangers, raided the mill and in an hours-long operation recovered 11 illegal weapons, computer disks, a virtual storage disk and other documents in connection with the ongoing money laundering scam.

FIA sources said the virtual disk contained useful data on money laundering and all 16 sugar mills of the group. Sources told The News that the team also recovered four sub-machine guns which apparently seemed official weapons of Sindh police, seven unlicensed Kalashnikovs from the official guards of mill, 27 hard disks and one virtual disk containing the record of sugar mills owned by the Omni Group.