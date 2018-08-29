Wed August 29, 2018
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Customs deploys online system

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has deployed online system to prevent misuse of personal baggage facility, officials said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Reforms and Automation of Pakistan Customs developed the module for the clearance of baggage through web-base one customs (WeBOC) system – the online clearance system.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) unearthed massive misuse of personal baggage facility as a large number of containers were brought into the country availing reduced rate of customs duty and other taxes, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Federal Board of Revenue allowed concessions in duty and taxes on bringing personal baggage by individuals coming from abroad.

The directorate said all shipping lines/agents are required to separately declare the ‘unaccompanied’ baggage in a form uploaded in WeBOC to operationalise the new module.

It said all shipping lines should declare the indexes of unaccompanied baggage through WeBOC from September 15.

Bill of lading of such consignments wherein vehicles are booked along with personal baggage should be spilt for the purpose of declaration.

Customs sources said items mainly home appliances in bulk quantity and vehicles are being brought under personal baggage facility to avoid normal customs and regulatory duties and inland taxes.

Vehicles are already assessed under unaccompanied baggage category through WeBOC, but with the induction of new system the customs authorities would have better monitoring over the declared description submitted to the online clearance system.

