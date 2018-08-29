Cotton unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi : Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained firm.
Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates unchanged at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg.
Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
Karachi cotton market recorded 20 transactions of around 16,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,050/maund to Rs8,300/maund.
Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Hala, Chichawatni, Gojra, Mian Channu, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Pir Mehal, Taunsa Sharif and a few others.
Karachi : Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained firm.
Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates unchanged at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg.
Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
Karachi cotton market recorded 20 transactions of around 16,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,050/maund to Rs8,300/maund.
Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Hala, Chichawatni, Gojra, Mian Channu, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Pir Mehal, Taunsa Sharif and a few others.
Comments