Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained firm.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates unchanged at Rs8,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,681/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,260/maund and Rs8,852/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Karachi cotton market recorded 20 transactions of around 16,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,050/maund to Rs8,300/maund.

Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Hala, Chichawatni, Gojra, Mian Channu, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Pir Mehal, Taunsa Sharif and a few others.